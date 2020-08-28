RMAFC, NECO Seek Better Collaboration with EFCC.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), and the National Examinations Council (NECO), have indicated their readiness to partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its quest to rid the nation of all forms of corrupt practices.

They expressed these resolves on Thursday, August 27, 2020 while on separate Courtesy Visits to the Corporate Headquarters of the EFCC.

RMAFC's Chairman, Engineer Elias Mbam, says that the EFCC is working in the overall interests of the nation, stressing that every Nigerian should regard anti-corruption fight as a civic responsibility "because the EFCC cannot do it alone"

In a similar vein, NECO's Registrar, Prof Godswill Ikon Allah Obioma sought closer partnership with the EFCC, stressing that the Commission has always been a strong ally to the Council. He commended the Commission for sanitising the nation, saying that the nation needs its services for it to overcome the menace of corruption

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Umar Abba Mohammed, while receiving the delegation from the

RMAFC says that the EFCC is ready to work with any agency that shares common interests with it in its mandate of combating corruption in Nigeria.

“I assure you that the EFCC will come out stronger and we will continue to fight corruption and any agency of government that is ready to join us is welcomed. We are ready to work and achieve success in the fight against corruption", he said.

The EFCC’s boss assured the RMAFC of EFCC's readiness to collaborate with it, adding that "we will assist you continuously in the area of blocking revenue leakages". According to him, the EFCC has a Tax Fraud Unit, that handles tax-related offences. Hundreds of millions have been recovered so far to boost the revenue profile of the government.

In his response to NECO's delegation, Mohammed assured the Registrar of the EFCC's commitment to collaborate with the examination body, stating that, “we will continue to collaborate on all matters of mutual benefit, our relationship with NECO has come a long way, especially in areas of investigation and monitoring of examinations of students".











Source: EFCC News