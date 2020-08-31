Kwara AG Seeks EFCC's Support In Recovering Looted Fund…

Kwara AG Seeks EFCC's Support In Recovering Looted Funds and Assets.

The Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ayinla Salman Jawondo has solicited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to assist the Kwara State Government in recovering funds and assets allegedly looted by corrupt individuals.

Jawondo made the appeal on Monday, August 31, 2020 when he led a delegation from the State Ministry of Justice on a Courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission.

According to him " we know as a fact that the EFCC is a very delicate institution, The Commission needs the support of every Agency to survive. The Kwara State Ministry of Justice is on ground to give you maximum support, we have seen the number of convictions and recoveries made in this office, we are here to identify with you "

Jawondo, however, appealed to the EFCC to assist the State Government in recovering its stolen funds and properties from those who have looted the resources.

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Kazeem Oseni appreciated the delegation and promised that the EFCC would be willing to render any lawful assistance to the state government.













Source: EFCC News