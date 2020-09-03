Anti-graft War : NAVY, DSS Restate Support For EFCC.

Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi, Akwa-Ibom State, Commodore Abdulmajid Ibrahim and the State Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Akwa Ibom State, Mohammad Modibbo have reiterated their support and readiness to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its fight against illegal oil bunkering and other forms of economic crimes.

They made these commitments separately on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 while receiving the Uyo zonal head of the EFCC, Mr. Uchenna Edeh who paid them Courtesy Visits in their respective formations.

Ibrahim, while responding to Edeh’s call for support in tackling the menace of illegal bunkering of petroleum products in Akwa-Ibom State, noted that inter-agency collaboration was in the overall interests of the nation.

"No agency can succeed in serving the country without the collaboration of other agencies. We all have one common objective and that is to better our dear country Nigeria. I assure you that whatever you need from us, we will do it for you. We will intensify intelligence sharing with your office concerning these people that engage in oil bunkering and we assure you that we will assist ", he said.

Edeh emphasised increased engagements with the NAVY as an important means of breaking the stronghold of illegal oil bunkerers. "The EFCC and the Nigerian Navy have enjoyed a robust relationship over the years, and as the agency saddled with the responsibility of prosecuting suspected illegal oil bunkerers, we cannot make progress especially in this Akwa Ibom State, without your help", he said.

In a related development, Modibbo assured the EFCC that his Service would continue to do everything possible to support it in combating corruption, economic and financial crimes. "We are ready to work with you. If you need any assistance, please don't hesitate, even for a second, we will assist you and vice versa", he said.







Source: EFCC News