EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Fraudsters For Land Scam, One O…

EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Fraudsters For Land Scam, One Other For Internet Fraud.

Operatives of the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on September 3, 2020, arrested three suspected land fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects: Ubah Victor Gozie( 25), Sunday Justice( 24) and Okon Mark Uduak(27) were arrested at their office, located on Oron road, directly opposite the Akwa-Ibom State's Water Board.

Their arrest was based on intelligence gathered by the Commission, on how they were allegedly defrauding innocent indigenes of Akwa Ibom state, in the guise of offering them real estate services, using the name, Royal Dream Estate.

Their fraudulent methods involved advertising several plots of land for sale, on their facebook page (Royal Dream Estate), and lured their victims , by offering them landed properties at choice areas, at very cheap rates, of not less than N600, 000 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira only ). Reports showed that they often sell same land, at same rates to other buyers and had made sales to the tune of N9,000,000( Nine Million Naira only).

During a search, several incriminating documents were found in their possession, including copies of fake Deeds of Conveyance. Other items recovered from them include, 2 desktops, one Lexus ES 300 car and several other fraudulent documents printed from their desktops.

Also arrested was a 33- year old suspected Internet fraudster: Omos Michael, who was nabbed at his residence, located at Ikot Akpan-Abia, Uyo

.

Micheal, while being interrogated, confessed that he is an Internet fraudster, specializing in love scam. He confessed that he has made over N3,000,000 (Three Million Naira only ) through the illicit business.

A forensic analysis of his laptop, further revealed that he used the name 'Brad McDonald Lampard' to defraud most of his female victims, who are mostly foreigners.

One of his victims, Nancy Strassner, whom Michael allegedly promised to marry, offered him $3500. He later dumped the 60-year old lady.

However, investigations by the EFCC showed that, Strassner actually borrowed the money and pleaded with Micheal to refund the money, "to enable her clear her mountain of debts".

Michael neither married the old lady nor refunded her money.

Items recovered from Micheal when he was arrested include: One Lexus GS 350 SUV; a Central Bank of Nigeria cheque in favour of Nancy Strassner to the tune of $42, 200; Contract Award Certificate issued in favour of Brad McDonald Lampard to the tune of $200,000, one iphone 11and another iphone 6 phone.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.









Source: EFCC News