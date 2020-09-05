EFCC Receives Ahmadu Bello’s Certificate of Credence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Thursday, September 3, 2020 received Sir Ahmadu Bello’s Certificate of Credence from the Association of Northern Nigeria Students (ANNS).

The certificate was received by the Kaduna zonal head of the EFCC, Sanusi Abdullahi during a courtesy visit of the association to the Commission.

The Certificate which was presented by ANNS’ vice president, special duties, Comrade Habibu Liman Gatawa was “in recognition of the Commission's outstanding zeal, service to humanity and societal transformation.”

The students applauded the efforts of the Kaduna zonal office of the Commission and pledged their support to the EFCC’s anti-corruption fight in the country.

While appreciating the association, Abdullahi noted that it was special for the Commission to be honoured with the certificate, noting that the fight against corruption was for everybody, especially the youth.

Abdullahi encouraged the students to be ambassadors of the anti-corruption war, by helping to sentisize every Nigerian youth and general public on the evils of corruption.

Sir Ahmadu Bello was a remarkable founding father of Nigeria and the premier of Northern Nigeria in the First Republic.











Source: EFCC News