Internet Fraud: Unilorin Student to Sweep Road, Clear Gutter for Three Months

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Thursday, September 4, 2020 sentenced 24-year old undergraduate of University of Ilorin, Salau Olumide to three months of sweeping road and clearing of gutters for internet fraud.

The convict was prosecuted by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on one-count charge of attempting to cheat by criminal impersonation.

The charge read, "That you, Salau Olumide (a.k.a Rick Freeman) between November, 2017- August, 2018 at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, attempted to cheat by personation by pretending to be one Rick Freeman, a white Caucasian with an email account; salauolumide@gamil.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 and 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law."

Olumide is to sweep Tanke Road, starting from GTB junction to Abulennla Furniture, University Road, Tanke, Ilorin, starting from September 7 to December 7, 2020 or pay N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) option of fine.

Justice Oyinloye further stated ordered the convict to make himself available to the non-custodial service unit of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Madala, Ilorin for profiling and documentation, failure of which would attract six months imprisonment and “to provide notes on or immediately after 7th of December 2020 to the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Justice, Kwara State, confirming that the convict actually performed or observed the non-custodial sentence."

Troubles came for the convict when he was arrested by operatives of the EFCC for attempting to cheat by impersonating a Caucasian, Rich Freeman. He was arraigned before the court and pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against







Source: EFCC News