Police, DSS Restate Commitment To EFCC.

The Nigeria Police and Department of State Security (DSS) have restated their commitments to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying the synergy was needed for the promotion and sustenance of peace in Nigeria.

The security agencies voiced the commitment recently while receiving a delegation of EFCC officials from the Ibadan zonal office, who paid Courtesy Calls on their respective formations in Oyo State.

Led by the Ibadan zonal head, Kanu Idagu, the EFCC team visited the state's Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu, at the command headquarters in the state capital. Idagu praised the police for its contribution to the sterling successes recorded by the EFCC since inception. He sought more cooperation and better synergy with it, in order to achieve a safer society for people living within the country.

In his response, Enwonwu described the relationship between the two security agencies as rewarding, which, according to him, has helped in promoting peace and reduction of crime across the country. “There is no rivalry, no competition between us. We are one, working together to reduce crime to the barest minimum in our clime", he said.

The EFCC team later met with the state Director of DSS, Abel Achi. At the meeting, Achi praised the EFCC for its outstanding performance and pledged continued support for the Commission.

“We will collaborate with you to achieve your set objectives. We will not rest on our oars as we work with other stakeholders, including your agency, to strive for a crime-free country", he said.













Source: EFCC News