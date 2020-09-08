EFCC Docks Two For N16 Million Fraud In Maiduguri.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Maiduguri zonal office, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, separately arraigned two suspected fraudsters for alleged N16million fraud, at separate courts in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The two defendants are: Abdullahi Adam (a.k.a Kawu), and Bashir Mohammed Karube. They were docked before Justices Musa Mustapha and Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

While Abdullahi Adam (a.ka. Kawu), was charged on one-count charge bordering on misappropriation of fund to the tune of N3, 000, 000 (Three Million Naira, Only), his counterpart, Bashir Mohammed Karube was charged on one- count charge bordering on misappropriation of fund to the tune of N13,000,000.00 (Thirteen Million Naira, Only).

Trouble started for Adam after he allegedly failed to supply iron scrap materials, worth N3million , to a petitioner, one Alhaji Iliyasu Salisu Muhammad, after the defendant had received the said amount from Muhammad.

Muhammad alleged that he transferred the sum of N2, 000, 000 (Two Million Naira only), to the account of the defendant while a sum of N1,000, 000 (One Million Naira only), was given to him in cash.

The count read: “That you, Abdullahi Adamu (a.k.a Kawu) that sometime in November 2018, at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with dominion over certain properties to wit; N 3, 000,000.00 (Three Million Naira) by Alhaji Iliyasu Salisu Mohammed via Zenith Bank Account number 2004960436 into your account number 004907992 domiciled in Diamond Bank for the supply of iron scrap from Dutse, Jigawa State , did dishonestly misappropriated the entire sum of N3,000,000.00 (Three Million Naira) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Cap.102 Laws of Borno State of Nigeria and punishable under section 312 of the same Law”.

The count against Karube read: “That you, Bashir Mohammed Karube, sometimes in March 2019 at Maiduguri, Borno state within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with dominion over certain properties to wit; N13,000,000.00 (Thirteen Million Naira) by Mohammed Bukar Customs as Investment for the purchase of 20 numbers of Tricycles popularly known as KEKE NAPEP, did dishonestly misappropriate the entire sum of N13,000,000.00 (Thirteen Million Naira) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Cap.102 Laws of Borno State of Nigeria and punishable under section 312 of the same Law”.

The defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them, prompting the prosecution counsels to apply for trial dates.

Prosecution counsels, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed and Abubakar Uba Ringim urged the court to remand the defendants in a Correctional Centre, pending the outcome of their cases.

Justice Mustapha, after listening to both parties, admitted the first defendant to bail in the sum of N2million with one surety in like sum.

The surety must be a resident of Jere Local Government and must depose to an affidavit of means.

Justice Mustapha adjourned the matter to September 21 and 22, 2020, for commencement of trial.

Also, Justice Aisha Kumaliya adjourned the matter to September 24, 2020, for commencement of trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Karube got into trouble, when he allegedly collected the sum of N13,000, 000( Thirteen Million Naira only) from Mohammed Bukar Customs, for the purchase of 20 units of Tricycles, popularly known as “Keke Napep. He neither supplied the Tricycles nor returned the money to the intending buyer.









Source: EFCC News