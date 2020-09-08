Servicom Charges EFCC Staff On Service Delivery.

Staff of the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have been charged to commit themselves to effective service delivery.

DCDS Effa Imoh Okim, Head, Improve Services, Servicom, Abuja gave the charge recently while addressing officers and men of the zone. He urged staff to be committed to the fight against corruption, adding that the country expected so much from the Commission.

Okim, who has visited many zones of the Commission on the same mission, stressed the need for officers to be polite, humble and self- disciplined in the discharge of their duties. He said doing so will help lift the image of the organization. ”When you are polite and humble in your relationship with stakeholders, it will go a long way in impacting how the commission is perceived by the public”, he said.

Speaking further, Okim reminded staff to embrace the Core Values of the Commission which include Integrity, Courage, Professionalism, Partnership and Leadership. He said that staff should maintain integrity by shunning corruption practices. “We should maintain courage and stand firm in the line of duties and be professional,” he added..

The team was received in Port Harcourt by the zonal head, Abdulkarim Chukkol, who thanked the Servicom Unit for the opportunity for staff to be exposed to the essentials of service delivery professional responsibility.











Source: EFCC News