EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Owerri.

Operatives of the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Imo state.

The all-male suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 41, were nabbed recently at “Sight and Services” within “World Bank”, in Ugwuma Town and “Road Safety” by Toronto road, Egbu, Owerri, Imo state.

They are: Chinonso Anozie Frank; Ogadibo Victor Chikeluba; Clinton Njoku Onyekachi; Okoro Edwin Chigozie; Anozie Chibuzor Harold; Anyaeriuba Canice; Ogbuehi Anderson; Okere Nonye; Njoku Paul Chibuike; Ndalaka Felix Chukwuebuka and Anele Chibuike Timothy.

Others are; Chidi Kalu; Uparai Daniel; Ubochi Christian Ikechukwu; Udoka Obi; Chiagozie Morris Obiano; Moses Akaedite; Henry Princewill Chisom; Prince Ibe; Ugwuegbu Fredrick Ekenna, William Peter Obinna and Udoka Ihiekwe Kelechi.

At the point of arrest, several cars and gadgets were recovered from them and they include: A black Lexus E5 330; a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla LE, a silver-coloured Toyota Camry and a blue Toyota Corolla LE.

Others include a silver -coloured Lexus E5; a black Toyota Venza, a grey -coloured Mercedes ML350 SUV and a silver- coloured Toyota Highlander SUV.

Also recovered from them are 15 laptops and 20 sophisticated mobile phones.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.









Source: EFCC News