EFCC Arrests Brothers, Three Others For Alleged Internet Fra…

EFCC Arrests Brothers, Three Others For Alleged Internet Fraud In Ibadan

Operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, have arrested two pairs of brothers : Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi, Tolulope Fayemi and three others suspected to be internet fraudsters.

They were arrested at their hide out on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The other three suspects arrested with them are Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim. They are all between 20 and 30 years age range.

The suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood. Items recovered from them, include: four cars, laptops, exotic phones and a stamp bearing the identity of the bursary section of Queensland University's School of Medicine, Australia.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Source: EFCC News

