Police, Army, ICPC Restate Support For EFCC.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, zone 10, AIG Mohammed Mustapha mni, has commended the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its arduous task of fighting economic and financial crimes.

Mustapha stated this while hosting the EFCC’s Sokoto zonal head, Bawa Usman Kaltungo and his management team, who paid him a Courtesy Visit in his office.

According to him, "the EFCC occupies a strategic position in actualizing the current administration's key policies and this calls for enhanced intelligence- sharing and stronger partnership in service to the nation".

In the same vein, the Commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission( ICPC), in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Musa Ibrahim Alkali, has also solicited for closer collaboration, cooperation and support with the EFCC , as he played host to the Sokoto Head of the Commission. Bawa Usman Kaltungo on a Courtesy Visit.

Kaltungo had earlier informed the Commissioner that he was visiting the ICPC office to re-solidify existing relationships and iron out all grey areas between the two agencies of government in the interest of the nation.

According to him, "economic and financial crimes remain the albatross of the Nigerian nation and therefore require systematic and comprehensive efforts to eradicate".

Similarly, the General Officer Commanding( GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brigadier General Aminu Bande has described "the EFCC as a very important organisation without which corruption cannot be fought in Nigeria"

The GOC, while receiving Kaltungo on a Courtesy Visit, likened the war against economic and financial crimes to the Army's pivotal role in thwarting internal and external aggressions against the Nigerian state which could require the ultimate sacrifice.

He therefore assured the zonal office of his formation’ s support and goodwill in the discharge of EFCC's constitutional responsibilities.

In his remarks, Kaltungo sued for greater cooperation between the sister agencies, especially in terms of strategic information- sharing, intelligence –vetting and surveillance.







Source: EFCC News