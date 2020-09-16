EFCC Seeks Stronger Involvement of NSCDC against Activities of Oil Thieves in Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has sought stronger collaboration from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) against the activities of oil thieves in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and their counterparts who deal illegally on petroleum products in the state.

The request came from the Uyo Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr. Edeh A. Uchenna, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, when he led some of the Commission's officers on a courtesy visit to the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Samuel Fadeyi.







Source: EFCC News