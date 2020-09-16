SERVICOM Trains Officers of Ibadan Zonal Office.

In a bid to improve on the outcome of its anti-corruption war, the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, held a training session for young officers of the Commission in the zone.

Entitled, “SERVICOM Capacity Building and Monitoring: Delivering Quality Service”, the one-day training was aimed at reawakening the commitment of the affected officers for effective job delivery.

The training was anchored by Pascal Samu, a senior officer of the Commission from the SERVICOM unit of the EFCC.

Samu charged officers of the zone to be diligent in their duties, noting that diligence would stand them out on their job.

“Do your job and let it speak for you. If you perform well, your Sectional Head would take note. When there is need to pick a team leader, you will naturally come to his mind because he already has confidence in your ability to deliver,” he said.

He also warned officers against compromise, which he observed, could ruin their career and soil the reputation of the Commission.

Samu further charged them, to always think of the impact of their actions on the Nigerian nation, as the EFCC was created to make impact and help the nation address the problem of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

While declaring the training open, the Ibadan zonal head, Kanu Idagu, urged the participants to always give their all to the job and demonstrate patriotism to the country in the discharge of their duties.













Source: EFCC News