EFCC Docks Man For N3.9m Theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos zonal office, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, arraigned one Adereti Taofeek before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on three-count charges bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N3, 948, 739.66 (Three Million Nine Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Nine Naira, Sixty-Six Kobo only ).

One of the counts read: “That you, Adereti Taofeek and Adereti Monsurat (still at large), on or about the 23rd day of August, 2017, at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly stole and converted to your own use, the sum of N2, 854, 494.52 (Two Million Eight Hundred and Fifty- Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety- Four Naira, Fifty- Two Kobo), property of Mrs. Modinat Agbeniga.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, S.O.Daji, asked the court for a trial date.

However, the defence told the court about a pending application for bail.

After listening to parties, Justice Taiwo ordered the defendant to be remanded in the EFCC custody and adjourned to September 29, 2020 for hearing of the bail application.







Source: EFCC News