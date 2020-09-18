EFCC Is Positioning Nigeria Rightly- Immigration..

The Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Sokoto State Command, Sangari Umar Abdullahi, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), for its important roles in nation building; saying it is receiving global recognition in positioning Nigeria in its rightful place in the comity of nations.

Sangari gave the commendation on Friday September 18th, 2020 in Sokoto while hosting the Sokoto zonal head of the EFCC, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, who paid him a Courtesy Visit.

He called for greater synergy between the sister agencies and frowned against unhealthy rivalry among agencies of government.

Earlier in his remarks, Kaltungo appreciated the Nigeria Immigration Service for its support and collaboration with the EFCC, and called for greater intelligence-sharing geared towards the anti-corruption fight.

In a similar vein, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDS, Sokoto Command, Umar Musa Bala expressed readiness of the Corps in assisting the EFCC and indeed Nigeria in fighting economic and financial crimes.

He disclosed this while hosting Kaltungo who went on a Courtesy Visit to the command. Bala assured the Commission of continued support and intelligence-sharing.

Responding, Kaltungo assured that the EFCC will work hand in hand with all law enforcement agencies towards achieving a safer and more secured environment, for Nigerians and the international community.







Source: EFCC News