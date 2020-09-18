Internet Fraudster Bags Nine Months.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, Sulaiman Toheeb Gbenga, to nine months imprisonment.

Gbenga began his journey to prison, after he was arrested, sometime in June 2020, following intelligence received by the Commission about his activities, and subsequent arraignment on September 17, 2020 on one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents containing false pretence.

He pleaded guilty to the charge: “That you, Sulaimon Toheeb Gbenga, on or about the 10th day of June, 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, knowingly had in your possession a document containing false pretences, wherein you held yourself out as one “Susan Taylor, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Consequently, prosecution counsel, Suleiman Ismail, reviewed the facts of the matter and urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Taiwo found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to nine months imprisonment.

The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of all items recovered from him to the Federal Government of Nigeria.







Source: EFCC News