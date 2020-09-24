EFCC Quizzes Eight Suspected Oil Thieves, Vessel In Port Ha…

EFCC Quizzes Eight Suspected Oil Thieves, Vessel In Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigation of eight suspected oil thieves and a vessel ( Miracle Worker), handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy.

The suspects were handed over to the EFCC on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after being intercepted for suspected involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

Specifically, Lt. N. Yusuf, while handing over the suspects to the EFCC , for further investigation, on behalf of the Navy, disclosed that they were arrested by Naval operatives on August 7, 2020. The vessel was allegedly carrying unspecified quantity of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil( AGO).

The eight suspects, who are all Nigerians, are: Akpoebi Egodo; Joseph Oghenerueme; Austine Nyavwaro; Dayo Chevy; Roland Edukpo; Peter Asuquo, Nsikak Job and Simion Ofiawhale. They were arrested onboard "Miracle Worker"

A Senior Detective Superintendent of the EFCC, Ahmed Yahaya, received the vessel and the eight crew members on behalf of the Port Harcourt Zonal Head, Abdulkarim Chukkol. He commanded the synergy existing between the Navy and the EFCC and assured that thorough investigation of the case would be done.





Source: EFCC News