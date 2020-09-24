GOC 82 Div, Enugu Commends EFCC, Assures Assistance

The General Officer Commanding, (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Lasisi. A. Adegboye has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s efforts in South East and expressed readiness to strengthen the existing collaboration with the Commission.

He made the commendation on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 when he received a delegation of the EFCC Enugu Zone, led by the Zonal Head, Mr Johnson Oshodi at his office.

In his words, “Just like the Nigerian Army ,EFCC has been perceived in the negative by the general public, despite much responsibilities placed on both organisations and tremendous successes achieved. You cannot be deterred. Sometimes, when the attacks come, know that corruption is fighting back, do not be discouraged. Just know that you just hit the right spot.”

Stressing the importance of security and law enforcement synergy, the GOC said the military, the EFCC and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA needed constant synergy to address acts of criminality in the zone.

“Count on us to always assist you in your operations here in the South East, especially those likely to turn out violent even as I encourage you to continuously liaise with other law enforcement agencies for better results,’’ Adegboye said.

Oshodi, while revealing that the purpose of his visit was to seek continued support and collaboration of the military, stated that, “we are here to synergize because we are working for the same Nigerian people and we need inter-agency co-operation to achieve a better Nigeria and fight the menace of internal insecurity. We need to team up to curtail or even apprehend the powerhouse of those who sponsor and fuel insecurity in Nigeria.”

According to him, “The menace of terrorism which you fight, is obvious cannot take place without sponsors and it involves lots of funds and laundering of those funds and this is where we come in.’’

He thanked the GOC for the support to the Commission in the areas of training and water supply.











Source: EFCC News