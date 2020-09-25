Church Believes in Anti-graft War – Bishop Kukah…

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Hassan Kukah has restated the Catholic Church's support for the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at ridding the country of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

Bishop Kukah reaffirmed this on Thursday, 24 September, 2020 while playing host to the Sokoto Zonal Head of the Commission, Bawa Usman Kaltungo who paid him a courtesy visit.

The bishop revealed that Catholic Church Masses, which incorporate prayers against bribery and corruption are being said on a daily basis.

While praying for Kaltungo’s success in the onerous task ahead of him, Kuka reminded him that "To whom much is given, much more is expected."

Kaltungo solicited the support, counsel and prayers of the clergy if the country was to win the war against the scourge of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

In a similar visit to the Comptroller, Sokoto Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, B. U Gimba, Kaltungo sought for enhanced collaboration and intelligence sharing between the EFCC and Customs in the state, noting that "exchange of intelligence between agencies helps in breaking barriers and better service delivery".

While noting that synergy between agencies of government is essential for service delivery, Comptroller Gimba assured the EFCC of his Command’s cooperation and collaboration with the Commission.

Source: EFCC News

