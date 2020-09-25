Four Bag Two Years Each for Fraud in Ibadan

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, committed four fraudsters to prison for obtaining money under false pretence.

The convicts, Kushimoh Azeez Adeleke, Afolabi Olubukola, Kolawole Idowu and Olakunle Ishola were prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on amended one-count charge.

The charge against them read, “That you Kushimoh Azeez Adeleke, Afolabi Olubukola, Kolawole Idowu, Olakunle Ishola and Isaiah Oluwabunmi (still at large) sometime in the month of January, 2019 at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N552, 000.00 (Five Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand Naira) from one Folake Modupe Temowo when you falsely represented to her that the money was for medical treatment of a victim involved in a serious motor accident with her husband’s cousin bearing Seyi Temowo, which pretence you knew was false and thereby committed an offence.”

They pleaded guilty to the charge, upon which prosecution counsel Festus Ojo prayed the court to convict and sentenced them accordingly.

Justice Akintola pronounced them guilty and sentenced them to two years in prison each.











Source: EFCC News