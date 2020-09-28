N9m Fraud: Court to Sentence Businessman September 30 in Mai…

N9m Fraud: Court to Sentence Businessman September 30 in Maiduguri

Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on Monday, September 28, 2020 convicted Babagana Abatcha for fraud.

The convict was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal office on a one-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N9, 000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira).

The count reads: “That you, Babagana Abatcha sometime between 2017 and 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with care over certain properties to wit: N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira) only, by one Umar Gujja Ali being payment for the execution of a purported contract awarded to you by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Maiduguri, did dishonesty misappropriate the entire sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State Cap.102 Vol.3 of 1994 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.”

The convict pleaded not guilty, prompting his trial with the prosecution relying on the testimonies of six witnesses and several exhibits to prove its case.

In his judgment, Justice Faduwa held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the defendant accordingly.

Justice Fadawu thereafter adjourned to September 30, 2020 for sentencing and ordered the remand of the convict in Medium Custodial Centre, Maiduguri.

The convict's journey to the Custodial Centre, Maiduguri stated when the EFCC received a petition from Gujja Ali, alleging that the convict obtained the sum of N9m from him on the pretext of executing a purported contract from a Non Governmental Organisation, for the supply of goods. He later informed the petitioner that the said goods were intercepted by Nigeria Customs Service.







Source: EFCC News