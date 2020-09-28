UI, LAUTECH Seek EFCC’s Partnership

The University of Ibadan and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology have offered to assist in building the capacity of staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The assistance is in the form of carefully designed certificate and diploma programmes to enhance the professional capabilities of staff of the agency.

Dr Adebyo Adebanjo, Director of Admission University of Ibadan Consultancy Professional Programme and , Dr. (Mrs) Enihoro Juliet, Director of Admission Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Colleges/ Polytechnic Outreach Programme who made the offer during a courtesy visit to the Commission on Friday, September 25, listed some of the course to include: financial crimes investigation and detection; cybercrime security; law enforcement and anti- corruption studies; safety and security management; terrorism security and intelligence.

Adedayo said the programmes shall be organised and coordinated by the University of Ibadan consultancy Services Unit, where the personnel of the Commission shall be trained and exposed to new global trends in the areas of the Commission’s core mandate.

Dr. Adebanjo further disclosed that staff who key into the programme by completing dipoma and advance dipoma courses have the chance of earning degree certificates from the LAUTECH.

While expressing appreciation to both ivory towers, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Umar Abba assured the delegation of a buy-in by the Commission and directed the Commandant of the EFCC Academy to further explore the areas in which the staff of the Commission can optimally benefit from the proposal.











Source: EFCC News