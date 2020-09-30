NUJ, a Stakeholder in Anti-corruption – EFCC

The Makurdi Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent Daniel Isei has described journalists as stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

Daniel stated this on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 while receiving members of the Executive of the Benue State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, who paid him a courtesy visit in Makurdi, Benue State

"You are stakeholders in the fight against corruption, the media is viable tool for advancing of developmental policies. As a Commission, we can't deny the fact that we need the press, the media is very critical and we see you as partners in progress", he said.

He however advised the media to always check their facts before publication.

The Chairman of NUJ Benue State Chapter, Tor Vande-Acka who led the team, commend the EFCC for their good work and pledged the union's support to the Commission. "We came to introduce ourselves to you and we believe that this relationship should grow more", he said.









Source: EFCC News