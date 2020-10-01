EFCC Docks Man for Cyber Crime in Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, arraigned one Ridwan Adeshina Adegboyega before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan on a four-count charge, bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and possession of false documents.

Count one of the charge reads: “Ridwan Adeshina Adegboyega on or about March 2020 at Ogbomoso within the judicial division of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $2000 UDS (Two Thousand United States of American Dollars) from one Bruce Witt, when you falsely pretended that you are a female citizen of the United States of America by name Lucy Morgan, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting prosecution counsel, Shamsudeen Bashir to ask the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody, while defence counsel, Adebayo Ajani urged the court to admit his client to bail, having made part restitution to the victim.

Justice Akintola ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC’s custody and adjourned the matter till October 13 for the hearing of his bail application.







Source: EFCC News