EFCC Arraigns Surety for Failure to Produce Suspect

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Monday October 5, 2020, arraigned Uche Chibuenyim John before Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State.

John was arraigned on a two count charge of conspiracy to pervert justice and failure to produce a suspect (Daniel Nsiegbe) for whom he stood as surety.

The charges read: "That you Uche Chibuenyim John and Daniel Nsiegbe (at Large ) on or about the 17th of December 2017 and July 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to commit a felony to wit: perversion of justice when you both refused to honour the recognizance you entered into on on December 17,2017 when you took Daniel Nsiegbe (at Large) on bail at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Zonal Office ,Benin and thereby committed an offence.

"That you Uche Chibuenyim John on or about the 17th December 2017 and July , 2020 whilst standing as surety to a suspect, Daniel Nsiegbe ( At large) aided and abetted his escape by refusing to produce him for arraignment before the Federal High Court , Benin in charge No: FHC/B/74c/2019 in line with the recognizance you entered into on the 17th of December, 2017 when you took Daniel Nsiegbe (at large) on bail at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Zonal Office, Benin and thereby committed an offence".

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, Moses Arumemi to ask the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody. However, attempt by defence counsel, Odabi Ngozi, to move for his bail was opposed by the prosecution counsel.

Justice Ikponmwonba consequently ruled that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody and should produce the main suspect on November 9, 2020 for trial.





Source: EFCC News