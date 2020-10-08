EFCC Hands over Recovered Constituency Empowerment Items to NDE

The Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, handed over 39 motorcycles, (24 assembled and 15 unassembled), 22 grinding machines and 10 units of sewing machines to the National Directorate of Employment,(NDE), Sokoto, Sokoto State for onward disbursement to the beneficiaries.

They are diverted constituency empowerment items, recovered from a contractor with the Directorate.

The Sokoto Zonal Head of the EFCC, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, while handing over the items, described the development as a milestone in the fight against corruption.

In her response, the state coordinator, NDE Sokoto, Mrs. Eunice John Danmallam, who received the items on behalf of NDE for onward distribution to constituents in Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of the state, while assuring the Commission of equitable disbursement of the items, commended the EFCC for its efforts in the zone.











Source: EFCC News