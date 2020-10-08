#EFCC #health #visualhealth

Port Harcourt Zonal Head Charges Staff On Visual Health

As part of activities marking the 2020 World Sight Day, the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent Abdulkarim Chukkol, has charged staff in the zone to pay optimal attention to their visual health.

He gave the charge on Thursday October 8 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while welcoming the Chief Optometrist, Opti-vue EyeCare, Dr( Mrs). C, Nwaneri, who led other Optometrists to the Zonal Headquarters in a Sensitisation and Awareness Lecture on good visual health.

Chukkol says that eyes are vital senses and must be carefully and diligently maintained to boost productivity at work. " Our eyes are important for the work we do. Eyes are vital senses needed at all times. We need to take every discussion on their maintenance seriously", he said.

In her presentation, Nwaneri decried the rising cases of blindness and visual impairment across the world. “36million out of 7.3billion people on planet earth are totally blind. The worrisome issue about this is that most cases of blindness are avoidable", she said.

She identified two types of blindness: reversible and irreversible blindness and advised staff in the zone to make themselves available for regular eye test. "The theme of this year's World Sight Day is ‘Hope In Sight’. There is only hope for those who take their vision seriously. Three out of every four people are visually impaired. If you check your visual health clearly, you will see clearly", she said.







Source: EFCC News