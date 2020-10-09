Court Jails Five Internet Fraudsters in Abeokuta…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
The convicts are, Babalola Kehinde Omogbolohan; Adekoya Abayomi Peter; Stephen Ogbebor Damilare; Opeogun Temitope Felix and Sodiq Sanni (a.k.a Alan Anderson).
Having pleaded guilty to amended one-count charge of fraudulent impersonation, Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division convicted and sentenced Omogbolohan, Damilare and Felix to five months in prison each, while Peter bagged four months for the crime.
Omogbolohan and Peter were given N100,000 option of fine each, while Felix and Damilare were handed N400,000 and N300,000 option of fine respectively.
Sanni (a.k.a Alan Anderson) was prosecuted before Justice Muhammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court of the same Abeokuta Judicial Division on amended one-count charge of fraudulent impersonation and having pleaded guilty, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment without an option of fine. All the convicts are to restitute their victims the sums of money they fraudulently obtained from them and forfeit all the items recovered from them to the federal government.

Source: EFCC News

