Media, Security Agencies Crucial to Fight Against Corruption – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described the media as a crucial partner in preventing corruption, economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

The Uyo Zonal Head, Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent (DCDS) Edeh Akpa Uchenna, said this on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, when he met with journalists at a media parley organised by the Commission in Calabar Cross River state.

According to DCDS Edeh, the Commission depends greatly on the media to achieve success in the anti-graft campaign, especially as it affects the prevention mandate which is hinged on Section 6 of the Commission's Establishment Act. "How successful we are at what we do, depends largely on the media and the ability to achieve the prevention mandate of the Commission is totally hinged on the active involvement of the media, and we all know that prevention is cheaper and better than seeking a cure", he said.

According to him, the media is important in driving awareness and sensitization, and called on media practitioners to help change the old order of celebrating morally bankrupt individuals and known fraudsters.

He further urged journalists to be credible watchdogs and assist the EFCC with intelligence on economic and financial crimes in the state.

Similarly, DCDS Edeh led his entourage on a courtesy visit to the Cross River State Police Headquarters, where he was received by the State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, who assured the EFCC of maximum support from the Command in the anti-graft campaign.

The Uyo Zonal Head was also at the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Victory, Calabar; Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and the Cross River State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC where he was received by their respective Commanding Officers -Commodore I. Abbas, Commandant Majekodunmi Abidemi and Sector Commander Cyprian Ikechukwu Ofordu, respectively.

DCDS Edeh stressed the need for government agencies to work together. According to him, “the hallmark of security is synergy, hence the need for the two agencies to strengthen the collaboration between them especially in the fight against pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering and economic sabotage in the state”

Abidemi on his part, described the agencies as children of the same father and gave assurances of the command's readiness to further strengthenn the ties between the agencies and to sustain the existing relationship.











Source: EFCC News