Court Sentences Yahoo Boy to Community Service in Ibadan

Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan on Monday, October 12, 2020, convicted and sentenced one Moshood Ayobami Saheed (a.k.a. Oladele Ayobami) to two months of community service for internet fraud.

Apart from the sentence, Abayomi also forfeited his mobile phone, being a tool of crime to the federal government.

He was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on one-count charge of attempt to obtain by false pretence to which he pleaded “not guilty” upon arraignment on September 25, 2020.

At today’s sitting, however, he switched to a guilty plea, prompting prosecution counsel, Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleiman to urge the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

The charge read: “That you Moshood Ayobami Saheed (a.k.a. Oladele Ayobami, ‘m’) sometime in the Year 2020, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, attempted to obtain gift cards from one Tim Taylor by falsely representing to him that you are a white female from the United States of America, and other pretences, which pretences you knew to be false.”





Source: EFCC News