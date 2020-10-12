EFCC Arraigns Man for N70m Fraud in Kano

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, October 12, 2020, arraigned one Iliyasu Maiwada before Justice Mallong Peter Hoommok of the Federal High Court, Kaduna for alleged fraud.

Maiwada was docked on a four-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N70,281,000 (Seventy Million, Two Hundred and Eighty-one Thousand Naira).

One of the charges read: “That you, Iliyasu Maiwada between August and October 2019, at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Federal High Court, did aid one Abdulra'uf Mohammed and others (now at large) to obtain the sum of N70, 281,000.00 (Seventy Million, Two Hundred and Eighty-one Thousand Naira) under the false pretence that the sum was for the purchase of 16 trucks, forfeited to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) and punishable under Section8(c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

He pleaded "not guilty" to the charges upon which prosecution counsel, C. O. Ugwu asked the court for a trial date and for the court to remand him in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Justice Mallong adjourned the case till October 26, 27, and 28, 2020 for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of NCS.

Maiwada was arrested by the police following a petition, dated July 21, 2020 and signed by S.M. Nadallah Esq. He was subsequently transferred to the EFCC because of the nature of his alleged crime.









Source: EFCC News