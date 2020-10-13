Alleged N450m Fraud: Death of Shinkafi’s Co-Defendant Stalls Trial

The trial of a former Governor of Zamfara State, Mahmoud Aliyu Shinkafi before Justice Fatima Aminu has been adjourned till November 17 and 18, 2020 for continuation of trial.

The is sequel to the death of Shinkafi’s co-defendant, Ibrahim Mallaha.

Shinkafi is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC alongside three others, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Ibrahim Mallaha ( now deceased) and Aminu Ahmed Nahuche for allegedly collecting the sum of N450,000,000 (Four Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only) from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Allison Madueke for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the 2015 general election.

The matter was adjourned to October 13 for continuation of trial but when the case was called today, counsel representing the deceased Julius Anthony informed the court that his client had passed on in a German hospital. He disclosed that he wrote a letter seven days ago notifying the court that the deceased had been flown to Germany on health emergency.

Responding, prosecution counsel, Musa Isah expressed his deepest sympathy on the death of the fourth defendant. Isah further requested that a death certificate be provided to enable him amend the charge so that the trial can proceed without the deceased.

After listening to both counsel, Justice Aminu adjourned the matter till November 17 and 18 for continuation of trial.





Source: EFCC News