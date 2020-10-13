EFCC Arraigns Man Over Dud Cheques

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office, on October 13, 2020 arraigned one Christopher Nduka before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, sitting in Kaduna on a two count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N397,500 (Three Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only.

Christopher troubles started when he allegedly issued two cheques in the sums of N265, 000 (Two Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand, naira) and N132, 500(One Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand, Five hundred naira) respectively, to one Santos Abu Attah as payment for the purchase of 150 bags of cement.

But the cheques were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in the account.

Count one reads: “that you Christopher Nduka ‘M’ of No 4 Calabar Street by Kano Road, Kaduna, on or about the 28th December, 2019 in Kaduna, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, did obtain credit of N265, 000 (Two Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand, Naira) only to yourself from Santos Abu Attah for the supply of 100 bags of cement and in settlement of the debt, you issued a Zenith Bank Plc cheque with numbers 00889329 dated 3rd January, 2020 in the sum of N265, 000 (Two Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand, naira) only which when presented within the statutory period of three months was dishonoured on the ground that, there was no sufficient fund standing to the credit of the account upon which the cheque was drawn; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i) of the same Act”.

Count two reads: “that you Christopher Nduka ‘M’ of No 4 Calabar Street by Kano Road, Kaduna, on or about the 29th December, 2019 in Kaduna, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, did obtain credit of N132, 500(One Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only to yourself from Santos Abu Attah for the supply of 50 bags of cement and in settlement of the debt, you issued a Zenith Bank Plc cheque with numbers 00889330 dated 3rd January, 2020 in the sum of N132, 500(One Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only which when presented within the statutory period of three months was dishonoured on the ground that, there was no sufficient fund standing to the credit of the account upon which the cheque was drawn; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i) of the same Act”.

When the charges were read to the defendant he pleaded “not guilty”, prompting the prosecuting counsel, Y.J.Matiyak to ask the Court to fix a date for commencement of trial while the defendant is remanded in Correctional Services custody.

However, defence counsel, Simon Nnadi prayed the Court to grant his client bail.

Justice Khobo adjourned the case to October 15, 2020 for ruling on the bail application while ordering that the defendant be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Service’s custody.







Source: EFCC News