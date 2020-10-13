Physically Challenged Persons Seek EFCC's Support on We…

Physically Challenged Persons Seek EFCC's Support on Welfare

The Joint National Association Of Person With Disabilities, Niger Delta region, has called on the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to assist it in lobbying companies operating in the Niger Delta region to offer employment and scholarships to its members.

Chairman of the Association, Simon Bidei, made the appeal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while paying a Courtesy Call on the Port Harcourt's Zonal Head of the EFCC, Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent, DCDS Abdukarim Chukkol, in his office.

“We need the EFCC to intervene in getting companies operating in the Niger Delta region to offer employment and scholarships to our members. We believe that such a gesture will greatly assist the welfare of our members. As an Association, we are interested in the promotion of the human rights, economic integration, participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities in the nine states that make up the Niger Delta region", he said.

Explaining further, Regional Chairman of the Association, David Enogho, tasked government agencies in the Niger Delta region to always release funds meant for people with disabilities directly to them. “There is a missing link between agencies of government and people with disabilities. Whatever is budgeted for us should directly get to us", he said.

In his response, Chukkol assured the Association of support by the EFCC. “The EFCC will always identify with your group. We are willing to work with you and to assure you of our support and commitments. I call you physically challenged people because I find it difficult to see you as people having disabilities. I believe there is ability in disability", he said









Source: EFCC News