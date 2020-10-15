



EFCC Arraigns Man for N14.3m Dud Cheque in Katsina

The Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Akinnola Rotimi Ali before Justice A. B. Abdullahi of the Katsina State High Court on a two-count charge, bordering on issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N14,300,000 (Fourteen Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira).

One of the charges read: “That you, Akinnola Rotimi Ali on or before the 26th September, 2018 at Katsina, within the Katsina…

Mehr





Source: EFCC News