Man Bags One year Prison Term for Fraud in Maiduguri

Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, convicted and sentenced one Bulama Habu Mohammed to one year in prison for N2, 400,000.00 (Two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) fraud.

The convict…

Mehr







Source: EFCC News