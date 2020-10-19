EFCC Disowns Lawyer Who Claims He resigned from the Agency t…





EFCC Disowns Lawyer Who Claims He resigned from the Agency to Join #EndSARS Protest

…Website Not Hacked

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to a report trending in the social media regarding a certain Dominic Akpan, who claims to have resigned from the employ of the Commission to join the #EndSARS Movement. He cited undisclosed “ugly experiences” he had within the Commission for his action.

The EFCC wishes to inform the public that Akpan is not a…

Mehr





Source: EFCC News