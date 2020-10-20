SenatorBasseyAlbert…





#SenatorBasseyAl bert

#MoneyLaundering

#OlajideOmokore

#Omokore

Money Laundering: How Omokore Bought Vehicles for Akwa Ibom Senator –EFCC Witness

…Court Jails Oil Thief in Port Harcourt

A prosecution witness Kakwagh Ngunan, in the ongoing money laundering trial of Senator Bassey Albert by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday October 19, 2020 narrated how the senator, as Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom state, received vehicles as gift from Olajide Omokore whose…

Mehr





Source: EFCC News