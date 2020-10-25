Court Jails Internet Fraudster One Year In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of an Internet fraudster, Adeniran Nurudeen, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos. The convict was arraigned on October 9, 2020 on a one count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent document contrary to Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Nurudeen’s journey to prison began when he was arrested on August 15, 2020 during a raid by operatives of the Commission at No 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike Street, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.

He pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him. In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, I.G Akhanolu, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered the convict’s statements, where he confessed to have been involved in internet scam, as well as the fraudulent documents printed from his email. He therefore urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

Justice Dada found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to one year imprisonment with the option of a fine of N1,000, 000.00( One Million Naira) .

The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of the black Lexus 350 SUV and two mobile devices recovered from him to the Federal Government of Nigeria.







Source: EFCC News