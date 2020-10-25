CSOs Pledge Continuous Support to EFCC

A coalition of over 30 civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), was on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 led by the South-East Social Accountability Network, SESAN in commendation for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for the successes recorded in the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria and especially in the South-East.

They pledged their continuous support as the Commission strives to achieve more successes in its efforts at ridding the country of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

These came about as SESAN’s Lead Partner, Mr Emmanual Acha led the delegation of the groups to the Head, Enugu Zonal Office of the Commission, Mr Oshodi Johnson in his office.

“We are here to consolidate on our already established relationship and to congratulate you on your appointment. We are here to assure you of our support in eradicating corruption in the south-East and in Nigeria at large. We are aware of the enormous work you are saddled with, but are ready to complement you in whatever way possible,’’ Acha said.

In his contribution, Mr Ben Motanya, widely known as ‘Radio Senator’ expressed hope of seeing a corruption-free Nigeria in his lifetime and encouraged the EFCC to keep up the zeal in the anti-graft war, noting that the fate of Nigerians is in the Commission’s hands.

“We are grateful to the EFCC for being dogged and I believe that my dream of having a corruption-free Nigeria will come to pass in my lifetime. On our part, we will make sure that every citizen in the South-East joins us in our ‘Character Reformation Campaign,’” Motanya said.

In his response, Oshodi noted that there is hope for Nigeria and that the anti-corruption fight will yield more positive outcomes if Nigerians decide to own the fight.

“I appreciate your kind gesture, being the first organisation to visit me since I assumed office. Like we all know, fighting corruption is not a one-man show. Corruption has evolved over the years in so many ways and we need more coalitions like yours to fight this menace together,” Oshodi said. He encouraged members of the coalition to embrace the Whistle-blowing policy of the federal government, assuring them that the doors of the Commission are always open.











Source: EFCC News