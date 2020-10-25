EFCC Quizzes 11 For Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkering In Po…

EFCC Quizzes 11 For Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkering In Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigation of 11 suspected illegal oil bunkerers handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy.

The suspects were handed over to the EFCC on Monday, September 28, 2020 by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after being arrested for suspected involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

Specifically, Captain B.I Yahuza, while handing over the suspects to the EFCC , for further investigation, disclosed that they were arrested by Naval operatives on September 22, 2020 for conveying 320 drums of product suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil( AGO).

The 11 suspects are: Indongesit Effiong Mfon; Asuquo James; Samuel Bassey; Blessed Effiong Bassey; Victor Edet Attah; Edet Okon; Nse Jackson Okon; Innocent Effiong; Njok Okon, Uduak Asuquo and Effiong Asuquo.

A Principal Detective Superintendent of the EFCC, Ani Davis Stanley, received the suspects on behalf of the Port Harcourt Zonal Head, Abdulkarim Chukkol. He commended the synergy existing between the Navy and the EFCC and assured that thorough investigation of the case would be done.







Source: EFCC News