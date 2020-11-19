EFCC Tasks CAC on Enhanced Collaboration, Partnership

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has tasked the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC on improved collaboration and partnership.

Making the request was Head, Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC, Sanusi Abdullahi, while on a courtesy visit to the CAC on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Abdullahi, who stated that the visit was aimed at seeking ways of improving the existing relationship between the two agencies, noted that a more robust working relationship would be of great benefit to the EFCC in the area of investigating rogue companies.

He praised the CAC for having contributed in no small measure in enhancing the work of the EFCC by responding to inquiries put forward to it by the Commission.

In his remarks, CAC’s Assistant Director/Nodal Head, Abdulkadir Modibbo stated that it was traditional for his organisation to partner with the EFCC, noting that the partnership has yielded positive results. He promised to continue in that direction, especially in information sharing.

Modibbo lauded the EFCC for remarkable assistance to the CAC during its transitioning period from manual to digital registration, especially in the tracking and arrest of certificate and document forgers. “So many issues came up like the integrity of documents (certificates), which some criminals were forging anyhow, but through the existing relationship, the EFCC helped tremendously in apprehending the culprits,” he said.

He urged the EFCC to take advantage of CAC’s new CAMA 2020, which offers special features such as “beneficial ownership,” which works like Bank Verification Number (BVN) through which the EFCC can identify every company or entities, linked to an individual.











Source: EFCC News