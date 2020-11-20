NLRC Seeks EFCC’s Support in Fighting Lottery Scam

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, has expressed gratitude to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its intervention in the recovery of about N4.1billion owed it by various lottery operators across the country.

The Zonal Coordinator, Ilorin Office of the NLRC, Mr. Olisa Henry Ozobialu gave the commendation on Thursday, November 12, 2020 when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Head of the Ilorin Office Zonal of the EFCC, Mr. Kazeem Oseni.

Mr. Ozobialu further sought the support of the EFCC in the area of enforcement of relevant laws in tackling the menace of lottery fraud, while decrying the huge revenue the federal government is losing to illicit lottery operators.

He described the EFCC as a strategic partner in tackling the menace of lottery scam and other unwholesome activities in the sector..

Speaking further, the NLRC boss enumerated the various challenges he met when he assumed duty as Coordinator of the Ilorin Office of the Agency two years ago. He said that aside the fact he was able to overcome the challenges, the Commission under his watch had generated over a N100million as revenue for the government within the period under reference. He solicited the cooperation and support of the EFCC in order to consolidate on the gains already recorded by the NLRC.

Responding, Oseni appreciated the NLRC boss and members of his team, stressing the readiness of the EFCC to build on the existing relationship between the two agencies in fighting lottery scam and all manners of economic and financial crimes for the benefit of the citizenry.

"If the economy of this country must boom, all hands must be on deck to make the system work. That means, federal government agencies must play their constitutional roles diligently with all sense of commitment and patriotism. It is in this spirit that we shall continue to partner with you and ensure that looters and economic saboteurs are dealt with according to the law", he said.









Source: EFCC News