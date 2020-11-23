EFCC Arraigns Businessman For N5.8m Fraud

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a businessman, Ejike Emmanuel Chinedu before Justice E. A Obile of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on one-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N5,812, 000.00 (Five Million Eight Hundred and Twelve Thousand Naira only), contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The count charge read: “That you Ejike Emmanuel Chinedu between June 2018 through December 2018 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court by false pretence and with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N5,812,000 (Five Million Eight Hundred and Twelve Thousand Naira only) from Nnaji Emmanuel Ozioma which was paid into your company account 1607968011 domiciled in First City Monument Bank Plc in Port Harcourt, on the pretext that the said sum is for purchase of foreign chairs, knowing same or ought have known to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded "not guilty" to the count charge preferred against him.

In view of the ‘not guilty’ plea, prosecuting counsel, N.A Dodo applied for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in a Correctional Centre. However, defense counsel, L.O Ojiws, applied orally for the bail of his client which was opposed by the prosecuting counsel, on the ground that it was not filed formally to enable a response on points of law.

Justice Obile adjourned the matter to February 10, 2021 for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Chinedu got into trouble when he approached one Nnaji Emmanuel Obioma, for a joint business bordering on importation of chairs and tyres. To convince his victim, he allegedly engaged the services of a lawyer, who prepared a business agreement for both parties. The agreement required both parties to contribute the sum of N6,000.000.00( Six Million Naira only) each . The petitioner allegedly transferred the sum of N5, 812, 000. 00 (Five Million Eight Hundred and Twelve Thousand Naira only) into Chinedu’s First City Monumental Bank with account number 1607968011, but later found out that Chinedu had defrauded him, as the supposed joint business never saw the light of the day.







Source: EFCC News