EFCC Receives Four Suspected Oil Thieves from Navy

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 received four suspected oil thieves from the Nigeria Navy.

The suspects: Ebenezer Afonka( captain); Bernard Umor (engineer), Kingsley Monday, and Ishmael Willy were handed over to the Commission alongside a vessel: MV Captain Samuel.

Commander S. G Muhammed, who handed over the suspects and the vessel, said they were arrested on October 24, 2020 by Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS Pathfinder), for suspected involvement in illegal oil bunkering. At the time of arrest, the vessel was laden with an unspecified quantity of substance suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO/diesel).

Representative of the Head, Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC, and Head, Counter Terrorism and General Investigation (CTGI), Tasui Abubakar, who received the suspects and the vessel on behalf of the Commission, assured the Navy that justice will be served on the matter.

Investigation of the suspects has already begun and they will be charged to court upon conclusion.









Source: EFCC News