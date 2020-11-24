EFCC to Wield the Big Stick against Tax Evaders

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has restated its resolve to wield the big stick against tax evaders, noting that tax evasion is a financial crime that falls within the purview of the Commission.

The Head, Kaduna Zonal of the EFCC, Sanusi Abdullahi made the disclosure on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, when he led his team on a courtesy visit to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), Kaduna State Office.

Abdullahi noted that the EFCC, over the years, has assisted the FIRS in the recovery of taxes from tax evaders and has as well, prosecuted many of such offenders.

While urging the FIRS not to relent in its engagement with tax offenders, he assured the Service of EFCC's continued collaboration and intervention in the recovery of all lost taxes.

In his response, FIRS state coordinator for Benue, Kaduna and Niger states, Sheikh Othman Alhassan noted that the EFCC has been of immense support to FIRS in the area of tax recovery, stating that the dwindling government revenues has made it more imperative for both agencies of government to collaborate and recover all lost tax revenues of government.

He described the visit as a timely one that will create more room for further engagement between the two agencies of government towards addressing the scourge of tax evasion, and further called for collaborations between the EFCC and FIRS in the areas of public tax education and enlightenment.











Source: EFCC News