Steer Clear of Procurement Fraud, EFCC Warns Akwa Ibom Stat…

Steer Clear of Procurement Fraud, EFCC Warns Akwa Ibom State Officials

The Head, Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), DCDS Edeh A. Uchenna has warned procurement officers in the Akwa Ibom State civil service to steer clear of fraud or face consequences.

He gave the warning on Tuesday November 24, 2020, at the second edition of 'Law and Finance Seminar', organised by the office of the Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State, with the theme: “Akwa Ibom State Public Procurement Law, 2019: Implications, Transparency and Public Office Holders”.

Represented by Barrister Adebayo Soares of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Uyo Zonal Office, Uchenna noted that preventing procurement breaches, violations and alterations will go a long way in stopping single source tendering, unjustified delay and bid tampering in public offices.

He emphasized the need for all Akwa Ibom State officials involved in procurement process to imbibe the culture of strict adherence to relevant laws, especially, Section 16 of the Akwa Ibom State Procurement Act 2019, which spells out procurement rules of engagement and Section 16(3) which prohibits the disbursement of funds from government treasury or state account above the stipulated threshold.

According to him, "The best way to prevent procurement infractions in the public sector is to strictly go by the law. If you do that, you would have guarded against any omission that can be held against anyone found culpable."

While advising public office holders in the state to be guided by the procurement laws, he stated that the EFCC would readily come for anyone found to have observed laws in breach.







Source: EFCC News