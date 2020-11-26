Judiciary, Police, others Pledge Support to EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has received commendations and pledges of support in the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country from the judiciary and agencies of government that include, police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Department of State Security (DSS).

Addressing the Head, Sokoto Zonal Office of the Commission, DCDS Bawa Usman Kaltungo and other senior officers of the Commission’s Sokoto office, who paid him a courtesy visit in his chambers on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the Chief Judge of Kebbi State High Court, Justice Suleiman noted that the fight against corruption needed dedication and professionalism, and assured the EFCC in the state that the judiciary under his watch will continue to support the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country.

Kaltungo in his remarks, disclosed that the visit was to solicit the support, partnership and guidance of the chief judge and the state judiciary in the Commission’s pursuit of its mandate in the zone.

In a similar visit to the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Police Command, Agunbiade Oluyemi Losere, the Kebbi State police boss commended the EFCC on professionalism in its fight against corruption, and encouraged the Commission to do more to bring corruption within the zone to the barest minimum, noting that the Police and EFCC needed enhanced collaboration for a crime-free society.

At the Kebbi State Command of FRSC, the Sector Commander, Danasabe Shehu, who noted that the FRSC and EFCC have come a long way in their collaboration, stated that "the fight against corruption is a fight for all,” and that “the FRSC is ever ready to give all necessary support to make the relationship stronger." He promised that any intelligence requested by the EFCC from the Corps will be treated with dispatch.

While at the Department of State Service, Kebbi State Command, the director, Salisu Umar observed that synergy between the two agencies was essential, and assured that his Command will cooperate with the Commission in carrying out its duties.

All through the visit, Kaltungo advocated for the strengthening of the relationship and improved intelligence sharing between the Commission and all the other organisations.













Source: EFCC News