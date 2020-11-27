Maina: Court Admits Ndume to Bail

Justice Okong Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, November 27, 2020, granted bail to Senator Ali Ndume, on self recognition, pending the determination of his appeal against the November 18, 2020 ruling of the court, which was for his remand in prison custody; forfeiture of his N500 million bail bond to the federal government, or the dispose of his Asokoro, Abuja residence by the federal government to realise the bail bond for failing to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Force Team in court, since November 26, 2019 when he was released to him on bail.

In admitting Ndume to bail, the court ruled that his surety must be a responsible person in the society, who resides in Abuja; own a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory, with evidence of ownership, and would swear to affidavit of means, two passport photographs, attached, while Ndume will deposit his passport with the chief registrar of the court, pending hearing and determination of his appeal, stipulating also that would liaise with court for records of proceedings on Maina’s trial and transmit the records within 10 days to the Appeal Court. Ndume, the court further stated, must also comply with Appeal Court 2013 and 2014, fast-track provisions.

Maina, whom the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is prosecuting, alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd on a 12-count charge of operating fictitious bank accounts, corruption, and money laundering to the tune of N2 billion has neither appeared in court, nor sent a legal representation since November 26, 2019, when he was admitted to bail and have not advanced any reason for his action.

The court had on November 23, 2020 afforded Ndume the opportunity to show cause why the November 18, 2020 rulings should not be applied to him. He, however, ended up in Kuje Correctional Centre that day for failure to do so, reasonably.

Source: EFCC News